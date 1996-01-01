2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A line passes through (- 4, - 11) and is perpendicular to x - 6y + 24 = 0. Represent the equation of this line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
A line passes through (- 4, - 11) and is perpendicular to x - 6y + 24 = 0. Represent the equation of this line in point-slope form and slope-intercept form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Point-slope form: y - 11 = 6(x + 4); Slope-intercept form: y = 6x + 35
B
Point-slope form: y + 11 = - 6(x + 4); Slope-intercept form: y = - 6x - 35
C
Point-slope form: y + 11 = 6(x + 4); Slope-intercept form: y = 6x + 13
D
Point-slope form: y - 11 = - 6(x - 4); Slope-intercept form: y = - 6x + 35