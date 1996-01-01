10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Probability
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small cube with differently-labeled sides - A, B, C, D, E, F - is rolled twice. Calculate the probability of having a vowel letter face up the first time and a consonant letter the second time.
A small cube with differently-labeled sides - A, B, C, D, E, F - is rolled twice. Calculate the probability of having a vowel letter face up the first time and a consonant letter the second time.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/6
B
2/3
C
1/3
D
2/9