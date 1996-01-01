0. Review of Algebra
Radical Expressions
175PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rationalize and simplify the following expression such that no radical appears in the denominator. Note that the given variable represents positive real numbers.
√(5/7x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(5x)/√7
B
√(35x)/(7x)
C
√(5)/(7x)
D
√(x)/(7x)