5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The characteristics of the graph of a rational function f are given below. Find f(x).
x-intercepts: (0, 0)
vertical asymptotes: x = -2 and x = 2
horizontal asymptote: y = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = 1/[(x - 2)(x + 2)]
B
f(x) = x/[(x - 2)(x + 2)]
C
f(x) = x/(x + 2)
D
f(x) = x/(x - 2)