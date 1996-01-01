3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = x2 - 7x + 4
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = x2 - 7x + 4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 - x - 7h + 4, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h - 7) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h - 7
B
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 - 7x - h + 4, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h - 7) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h - 7
C
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 - 7x - 7h + 4, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h - 7) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h + 7
D
f(x + h) = x2 + 2hx + h2 - 7x - 7h + 4, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(2x + h - 7) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 2x + h - 7