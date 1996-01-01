10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Arithmetic Sequences
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 + 12, a1 = 20
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = 20 + 12n, a40 = 500
B
an = 8 + 12n, a40 = 488
C
an = 20 - 12n, a40 = -460
D
an = 8 - 12n, a40 = -472