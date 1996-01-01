2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the slope of the line that passes through the points (-6, -3) and (2, -5) or identify if the slope is undefined. Also, identify the orientation of the line (horizontal, vertical, rises, falls).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
undefined, vertical
B
1/4, rises
C
-1/4, falls
D
-2, falls