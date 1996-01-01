2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A line with a slope of -2 passes through the point (4, 5). Determine the equation of the line both in slope-intercept and point-slope form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope-intercept form: y = -2x+3, point-slope form: y+8 = -2(x+10)
B
slope-intercept form: y = -2x+8, point-slope form: y+5 = -2(x+8)
C
slope-intercept form: y = 2x+13, point-slope form: y+5 = -2(x+4)
D
slope-intercept form: y = -2x+13, point-slope form: y-5 = -2(x-4)