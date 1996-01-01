0. Review of Algebra
Multiplying Polynomials
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given expression is a polynomial. If it is a polynomial, indicate its degree and classify by the number of terms (monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these).
(3/11)x18 + (5/x7) - 14
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polynomial; degree: 18; trinomial
B
Polynomial; degree: 7; trinomial
C
Polynomial; degree: 18; binomial
D
Not a polynomial