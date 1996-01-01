10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A strange flower only blooms at night and is guaranteed to bloom once every month. (Hint: Probability of Blooming is 1/30 or 0.0333...) What is the probability of it blooming for three consecutive nights?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.000037037
B
0.00000037037
C
0.0000333777
D
0.0000377777