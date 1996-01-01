8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Operations and Applications
8. Matrices and Determinants Matrix Operations and Applications
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
If A = [aij], find a13 and a31 and state the matrix's order. If identification is not possible, state why.
If A = [aij], find a13 and a31 and state the matrix's order. If identification is not possible, state why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Order: 2 × 3, a31 = 3; a13 does not exist, as there are only two rows
B
Order: 2 × 3, a13 = 3; a31 = 7
C
Order: 2 × 3, a13 = 3; a31 = -3
D
Order: 2 × 3, a13 = 3; a31 does not exist, as there are only two rows