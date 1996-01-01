9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
By completing the square on x and y, write the standard form of the hyperbola. Draw its graph. Find the equations for the asymptotes and the coordinates of the foci.
9x2 - 16y2 + 36x - 96y - 144 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D