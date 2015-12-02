10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5n + 1) = (5n2 + 7n)/2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sk: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 1) = (5k2+7)/2 and Sk+1: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 6) = (5k2 + 17k + 12)/2
B
Sk: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 1) = (5k2+7k)/2 and Sk+1: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 6) = (5k2 + 15k + 12)/2
C
Sk: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 1) = (5k2+7k)/2 and Sk+1: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 6) = (5k2 + 17k + 12)/2
D
Sk: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 1) = (5k2+7k)/2 and Sk+1: 6 + 11 + 16 + ... + (5k + 6) = (4k2 + 17k + 12)/2