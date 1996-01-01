10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Probability
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a fiesta, there is an odd game that makes use of two sets of a 54-card deck (including two jokers). You will win this game if you get either a joker or a jack in this huge set of cards. What is your probability of winning?
In a fiesta, there is an odd game that makes use of two sets of a 54-card deck (including two jokers). You will win this game if you get either a joker or a jack in this huge set of cards. What is your probability of winning?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3/26
B
2/13
C
1/9
D
1/18