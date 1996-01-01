10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tardy Tam is often late, never early, and seldom on time. Every day, the probability of Tardy Tam being late is 0.35. What is the probability of him being on time from Monday to Friday?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.00243
B
0.049
C
0.1160
D
0.0053