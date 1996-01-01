10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sam asks Lisa to pick a card from a standard 52-card deck. What is the probability of obtaining a club when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/6
B
1/4
C
1/3
D
1/2