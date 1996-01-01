2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the slope-intercept form and point-slope form to write the equation of the line shown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Slope-intercept form y = 3x +5; Point-slope form y -2 = 3(x +1)
B
Slope-intercept form y = 3x +5; Point-slope form y -2 = 3(x -1)
C
Slope-intercept form y = 3x -5; Point-slope form y -2 = 3(x +1)
D
Slope-intercept form y = 3x -5; Point-slope form y -2 = 3(x -1)