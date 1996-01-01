1. Equations & Inequalities
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions.
x2 - 11x - 12 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
D = 169, two real solutions
B
D = 0, only one real solution
C
D = - 169, no real solutions
D
D = 1/169, two real solutions