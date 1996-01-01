3. Functions
Function Composition
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √(2x -6) and g(x) = 18x. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(ƒ∘g)(x) = √(36x +6), Domain of ƒ∘g is [-1/6, ∞)
B
(ƒ∘g)(x) = √(36x -6), Domain of ƒ∘g is [1/6, ∞)
C
(ƒ∘g)(x) = 18√(2x -6), Domain of ƒ∘g is [3, ∞)
D
(ƒ∘g)(x) = 18√(2x +6), Domain of ƒ∘g is [-3, ∞)