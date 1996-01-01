2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (9, - 13) and is perpendicular to a line with an undefined slope. Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = 13, y = 13
B
x = 9, x = 9
C
y = - 13, y = - 13
D
x = - 9, x = - 9