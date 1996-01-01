10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A perfectly square-shaped card is labelled 1, then the next card is labelled 2, and the next four cards are labelled accordingly. These cards are put together to form a small box with equal sides. Find the probability of getting a number greater than 2 but less than 5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/3
B
1/2
C
1/6
D
2/3