10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Probability
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small cube with different colored sides - red, blue, yellow, green, brown, white - is rolled twice. What is the probability of having the color brown face up the first time and the color white the second time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/6
B
5/6
C
1/12
D
1/36