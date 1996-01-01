4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
By synthetic division, divide f(x) by x-k. Then, write f(x) in the form f(x) = (x - k)q(x) + r, where q(x) and r are the quotient, and remainder, respectively:
f(x) = 3x3 + 19x2 + 14x - 22; k = -5
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = (x + 5)(3x2 + 4x - 6) + 8
B
f(x) = (x + 5)(3x2 + 4x - 6) - 8
C
f(x) = (x + 5)(3x2 - 4x - 6) + 8
D
f(x) = (x + 5)(3x2 - 4x - 6) - 8