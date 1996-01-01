4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
By synthetic division, divide f(x) by x-k. Then, write f(x) in the form f(x) = (x - k)q(x) + r, where q(x) and r are the quotient, and remainder, respectively:
f(x) = 7x4 + 23x3 + x2 - 12x + 10; k = -3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = (x + 3)(7x3 + 2x2 + 5x + 3) - 3
B
f(x) = (x + 3)(7x3 + 2x2 + 5x + 4) - 3
C
f(x) = (x + 3)(7x3 + 2x2 - 5x + 3) + 1
D
f(x) = (x + 3)(7x3 + 2x2 - 5x + 4) + 1