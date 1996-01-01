4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient and indicate the remainder, r(x), if long division would be performed on the following.
(4x5 + 2x3 + 8x2) ÷ (5x2 + 3)
A
4x3/5 + 2x/25 - 8/5 + (24x/5 - 6/5x)/(5x2 + 3)
B
4x3/5 - 2x/25 + 8/5 + (24x/5 - 6/5x)/(5x2 + 3)
C
4x3/5 - 2x/25 + 8/5 + (6x/25 - 24/5)/(5x2 + 3)
D
4x3/5 + 2x/25 - 8/5 + (6x/25 - 24/5)/(5x2 + 3)