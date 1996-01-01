10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
The Binomial Theorem
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (h - 3w)12
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
h12, 36h11w and 594h10w2
B
h12, - 36h11w and 594h10w2
C
- 3h12, 36h11w and - 594h10w2
D
3h12, - 36h11w and 594h10w2