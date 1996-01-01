5. Rational Functions
Asymptotes
5. Rational Functions Asymptotes
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
For the graph of the rational function given below, identify any vertical, horizontal, or oblique asymptotes. Also, write the domain of the function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HA: y = -4; Domain: (-∞, -4) U (4, ∞)
B
VA: x = -4 or x = 4; Domain: (-∞, -4) U (-4, 4) U (4, ∞)
C
VA: x = -4 or x = 4; HA: y = -4; Domain: (-∞, -4) U (-4, 4) U (4, ∞)
D
HA: x = -4 or x = 4; VA: y = -4; Domain: (-∞, -4) U (4, ∞)