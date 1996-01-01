2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (- 1, 8) and (5, 7). Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
Find the equation that describes a line which passes through (- 1, 8) and (5, 7). Express in both slope-intercept form and standard form (if possible).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = - x/6 + 47/6 (Slope-Intercept Form); x + 6y = 47 (Standard Form)
B
y = x/6 - 47/6 (Slope-Intercept Form); x - 6y = 47 (Standard Form)
C
y = - x/6 + 49/6 (Slope-Intercept Form); x + 6y = 49 (Standard Form)
D
y = x/6 - 49/6 (Slope-Intercept Form); x - 6y = 49 (Standard Form)