Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.

a n = a n - 1 - 4, a 1 = 12





a) 12, 16, 20, 24, 28

b) 12, 8, 4, 0, - 4

c) 8, 4, 0, - 4, - 8

d) We need more information to solve this problem.