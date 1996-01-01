10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 - 4, a1 = 12
a) 12, 16, 20, 24, 28
b) 12, 8, 4, 0, - 4
c) 8, 4, 0, - 4, - 8
d) We need more information to solve this problem.
