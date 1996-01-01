10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 12 + 19 + ... + (7n - 2) = (7n2 + 3n)/2
A
The statement is false.
B
The statement is false because, upon induction, the equation becomes inconsistent.
C
The statement is true only for n = {1}.
D
The statement is true for all positive values of n.