4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = -5x2-70x-236
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Maximum value = 9 at x = -7; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, 9]
B
Maximum value = -7 at x = 9; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -7]
C
Minimum value = 9 at x = -7; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [9, ∞)
D
Minimum value = -7 at x = 9; Domain: (-∞, ∞); Range: [-7, ∞)