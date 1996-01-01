2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
2. Graphs of Equations Lines
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the given linear function using slope and intercept after showing the given equation in slope-intercept form. Also, write the slope and y-intercept. (1/2)x +7y +1 = 0
Graph the given linear function using slope and intercept after showing the given equation in slope-intercept form. Also, write the slope and y-intercept. (1/2)x +7y +1 = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m = 14, b = 7
B
m = -1/14, b = -1/7
C
m = -14, b = -7
D
m = 1/14, b = 1/7