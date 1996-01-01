4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 7x2
(b) Minimum = -3 at x = -2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
y = 7(x +2)2 -3
B
y = 7(x +2)2 +3
C
y = -7(x +2)2 -3
D
y = 7(x -2)2 -3