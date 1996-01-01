6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential and Logarithmic Equations
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the equation (log5 x)3 = 3log5x true? If it is false, modify the given equation to make the resulting equation true.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes. The given equation is true.
B
No. The left side of the equation should be written as log5 x3.
C
No. The right side of the equation should be written as log15 x.
D
No. The left side of the equation should be written as log3 x5.