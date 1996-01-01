10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 2 + 3 + 4 + ... + (n + 1) = n(n+3)/2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S1 = 2, S2 = 5 and S3 = 7
B
S1 = 2, S2 = 4 and S3 = 9
C
S1 = 2, S2 = 5 and S3 = 9
D
S1 = 2, S2 = 5 and S3 = 6