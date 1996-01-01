10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability Mathematical Induction
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 7 is a factor of n7 - n.
Write S1, S2 and S3 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Prove that the statements S1, S2 and S3 are true.
Sn: 7 is a factor of n7 - n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S1 = 126, S2 = 2184 and S3 = 0
B
S1 = 0, S2 = 126 and S3 = 2184
C
S1 = 126, S2 = 0 and S3 = 2184
D
S1 = 7, S2 = 49 and S3 =343