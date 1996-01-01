10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Mathematical Induction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5n = (5/2)n(n + 1).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sk: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + k = (5/2)k(k + 1) and Sk+1: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5(k + 1) = (5/2)(k + 1)(k + 2)
B
Sk: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5k = (5/2)k(k + 1) and Sk+1: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5(k + 1) = (5/2)(k + 1)(k + 2)
C
Sk: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5k = (5/2)k(k + 1) and Sk+1: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5k+1 = (5/2)(k + 1)(k + 2)
D
Sk: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5k = (5/2)k(k + 1) and Sk+1: 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 5(k + 1) = (5/2)(k)(k + 2)