6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
90PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following functions is equivalent to f(x) = ln(e10x)? What is the relation of its graph with the graph of g(x) = ln x?
A
f(x) = ln (x + 10); f(x) is the graph of g(x) translated to the left by 10 units
B
f(x) = ln (x - 10); f(x) is the graph of g(x) translated to the right by 10 units
C
f(x) = ln x - 10; f(x) is the graph of g(x) translated downward by 10 units
D
f(x) = 10 + ln x; f(x) is the graph of g(x) translated upward by 10 units