2. Graphs of Equations
Lines
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A line that passes through (5,-6) is parallel to the line 2x + y + 4 = 0. Determine the equation of this line both in slope-intercept and point-slope form.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slope-intercept form: y=-2x+4, point-slope form: y+6=-2(x-5)
B
slope-intercept form: y=-2x+5, point-slope form: y-6=-2(x-4)
C
slope-intercept form: y=-2x+2, point-slope form: y-6=-2(x-3)
D
slope-intercept form: y=-2x+8, point-slope form: y+6=-2(x-9)