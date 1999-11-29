2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given function, determine if it is a function or just a mere relation. (2, 5), (3, 1916), (5, e). In case it is a function, identify the domain and range.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Function - Domain = {5, 1916, e}, Range = {2, 3, 5}
B
Function - Domain = {2, 5, 3}, Range = {1916, 5, e}
C
Function - Domain = {2, 3, 5}, Range = {5, 1916, e}
D
It is just a mere relation.