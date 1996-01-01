4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the quotient and indicate the remainder, r(x), if long division would be performed on the following.
(9x4 - 3x2 + 6x) ÷ (x - 6)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9x3 + 54x2 + 321x + 1932 + 11592/(x - 6)
B
9x3 + 45x2 + 123x + 1932 + 11592/(x - 6)
C
9x3 + 54x2 + 321x + 1329 + 11592/(x - 6)
D
9x3 + 45x2 + 123x + 1329 + 15192/(x - 6)