4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is thrown upward from the roof of a building with an initial velocity of 16 ft/sec. The height of the building is 50 ft. The equation for the height of the ball after t seconds is given as s(t) = -16t2 + 16t + 50. Determine the time when the ball will achieve a maximum height. Also, find the maximum height.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5 seconds, 54 ft
B
1 second, 50 ft
C
0.8 seconds, 52.56 ft
D
2 seconds, 18 ft