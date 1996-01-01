4. Polynomial Functions
Dividing Polynomials
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following value of k, divide ƒ(x) by x - k using synthetic division. Write the answer in the form f(x) = (x - k)q(x) + r.
f(x) = -7x3 + 2x - 8; k = -2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = (x - 2)(-7x2 + 14x - 26) + 44
B
f(x) = (x + 2)(-7x2 + 14x + 26) + 44
C
f(x) = (x + 2)(-7x2 + 14x - 26) + 44
D
f(x) = (x + 2)(-7x2 - 14x - 26) + 44