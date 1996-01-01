4. Polynomial Functions
Quadratic Functions
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the quadratic function and find out the vertex, axis, domain, and range of the quadratic function.
h(x) = (x - 11)2 -2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-2, ∞); Vertex: (11, -2); Axis: x = 11
B
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: [-2, ∞); Vertex: (-11, -2); Axis: x = -11
C
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -2]; Vertex: (11, -2); Axis: x = 11
D
Domain : (-∞, ∞); Range: (-∞, -2]; Vertex: (-11, -2); Axis: x = -11