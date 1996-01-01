In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Introduction to Matrices
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: d. - 3A + 2B45views
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: a. A + B37views
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: b. A - B45views
In Exercises 9 - 16, find the following matrices: c. - 4A40views
In Exercises 17 - 26, let - 3 - 7 - 5 - 1 A = 2 - 9 and B = 0 0 5 0 3 - 4 Solve each matrix equation for X. X - A = B43views
In Exercises 17 - 26, let - 3 - 7 - 5 - 1 A = 2 - 9 and B = 0 0 5 0 3 - 4 Solve each matrix equation for X. 3X + 2A = B52views
In Exercises 17 - 26, let - 3 - 7 - 5 - 1 A = 2 - 9 and B = 0 0 5 0 3 - 4 Solve each matrix equation for X. B - X = 4A38views
In Exercises 17 - 26, let - 3 - 7 - 5 - 1 A = 2 - 9 and B = 0 0 5 0 3 - 4 Solve each matrix equation for X. 4A + 3B = - 2X45views
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 3 3 - 2 A = B = 5 3 - 1 689views
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 - 1 4 1 1 0 A = 4 - 1 3 B = 1 2 4 2 0 - 2 1 - 1 343views
In Exercises 27 - 36, find (if possible) the following matrices: a. AB b. BA 1 2 2 - 3 1 - 1 - 1 1 A = B = 1 1 - 2 1 5 4 10 539views
In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. 4 0 5 1 1 - 1 A = - 3 5 B = C = 0 1 - 2 - 2 - 1 1 4B - 3C50views
In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. 4 0 5 1 1 - 1 A = - 3 5 B = C = 0 1 - 2 - 2 - 1 1 BC + CB58views