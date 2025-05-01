What is the main difference between arithmetic and geometric sequences? Arithmetic sequences have a constant difference between terms, while geometric sequences have a constant ratio between terms.

What is the common ratio in a geometric sequence? The common ratio is the fixed number each term is multiplied by to get the next term in a geometric sequence.

How do you find the common ratio in a geometric sequence? Divide any term in the sequence by the previous term to find the common ratio.

What is the recursive formula for a geometric sequence? The recursive formula is a_n = a_(n-1) * r, where r is the common ratio.

Why must you specify the first term when writing a recursive formula for a geometric sequence? Because the recursive formula needs a starting value to generate the rest of the sequence.

How does the growth of geometric sequences compare to arithmetic sequences? Geometric sequences grow much faster than arithmetic sequences because they are exponential.