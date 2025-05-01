Hyperbolas at the Origin definitions Flashcards
Hyperbolas at the Origin definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Hyperbola
A conic section with two separate curves opening away from each other, defined by a standard equation with a minus sign between squared terms.Ellipse
A conic section similar in equation to a hyperbola but with a plus sign, forming a closed, oval-shaped curve.Conic Section
A curve formed by the intersection of a plane and a double-napped cone, including circles, ellipses, parabolas, and hyperbolas.Standard Form
An equation format for hyperbolas: (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1 or (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1, with squared terms and denominators.Major Axis
The axis along which the vertices and foci of a hyperbola or ellipse are aligned, determined by the a value.Minor Axis
The axis perpendicular to the major axis, associated with the b value in hyperbolas and ellipses.Vertex
A point on a hyperbola closest to the center, located a units from the center along the major axis.Focus
A point such that the difference of distances from any point on the hyperbola to each focus is constant.Asymptote
A straight line that the branches of a hyperbola approach but never touch, determined by the slopes a/b or b/a.Orientation
The direction in which a hyperbola opens, either horizontally (along x-axis) or vertically (along y-axis), based on the equation.Center
The midpoint of a hyperbola, typically at the origin, from which distances to vertices and foci are measured.Branch
One of the two separate curves that make up a hyperbola, each extending infinitely and approaching asymptotes.Box Method
A graphing technique using a rectangle defined by a and b values to help draw asymptotes and the hyperbola.Slope
A measure of steepness for asymptotes, calculated as rise over run using a and b values from the hyperbola's equation.Standard Equation
A formula for hyperbolas at the origin, distinguishing horizontal and vertical cases by the placement of x² and y².