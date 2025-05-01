What is the mathematical definition of slope for a line between two points? Slope is defined as (y2 - y1) / (x2 - x1), representing the ratio of vertical change to horizontal change between two points.

What does a positive slope indicate about the direction of a line? A positive slope means the line rises from left to right.

What is the slope of a horizontal line and how is its equation typically written? The slope of a horizontal line is 0, and its equation is written as y = b, where b is a constant.

What is the slope of a vertical line and how is its equation typically written? The slope of a vertical line is undefined, and its equation is written as x = a, where a is a constant.

What is the slope-intercept form of a line and what do the variables represent? The slope-intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.

How do you graph a line given its slope-intercept form? First plot the y-intercept, then use the slope (rise over run) to find another point, and connect the points with a straight line.