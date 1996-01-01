Complex Numbers
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number. −4−9i
a=−9,b=−4
a=−4,b=−9
a=4,b=9
a=−4,b=9
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number. 3+2i3
a=3,b=23
a=3,b=2
a=23,b=3
a=3,b=3
Write the complex number in standard form. 39+−16
3+4i
9+16i
3+34i
313i
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form. (2+8i)−(4−i)
−2+9i
6+7i
2+7i
2−9i
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form. 5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)
7+5i
38+23i
2+47i
7+9i
Multiplying Complex Numbers
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form. (3+8i)2
−55+48i
9+64i
24i
9+24i
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form. 2i(9−4i)(6+5i)
8+18i
54−20i
54−40i
−42+148i
Complex Conjugates
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate. 4−5i
16
41
25
20
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate. −7−i
50
14
49
1
Dividing Complex Numbers
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
4−2i6+i
1011+54i
56+54i
1011−54i
22+16i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−7−4i−5+3i
53+54i
18i
23−41i
6523−6541i
- In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 - 4i)
- In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) - (5 - 7i)
- In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 - (- 5 + 4i) - (- 13 ...
- Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. √-25 = 5i
- Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. i^12 = 1
- Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (-2+7i) - (1...
- In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 - 5i)(- 2 - 3i)
- In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (3 + 5i)(3 - 5i)
- In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)
- Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptio...
- Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptio...
- Write each number as the product of a real number and i. √-25
- Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. 15i- (3+2i) -11
- In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2i/(1 + i)
- Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (-8+2i)(-1+i)
- In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
- Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. (5-11i)(5+11i)
- In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 8i/(4 - 3i)
- Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-13 * √-13
- Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-3 * √-8
- In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
- Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-30 / √-10
- In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(3^2 - 4 × 2 × 5)
- Simplify each power of i. i^1001
- In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(1^2 - 4 × 0.5 × 5)
- Simplify each power of i. i^-27
- Simplify each power of i. 1/i^17
- Write each number in standard form a+bi. -6-√-24 / 2
- Write each number in standard form a+bi. 10+ √-200 / 5
- In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 3 - √-7)^2
- Write each number in standard form a+bi. -3+ √-18 / 24
- In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 8 + √-32)/24
- In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 6 - √-12)/48
- Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (2-5i) - (3+4i) - (-2+i)
- Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (-4-i) - (2+3i) + (-4+5i)
- Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. 3√7 - (4√7-i) -4i + (-2√7+5i)
- In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^44
- In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^114
- In Exercises 53–60, write each power of i as as i, - 1, - i, or 1. i^135
- Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3+i)(3-i)
- Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (-2-3i)(-2+3i)
- Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (√6+i)(√6-i)
- In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 - 3i)(1 - i)...
- In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (8 + 9i)(2 - i)...
- In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)^2 - (3 ...
- Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3-i)(3+1)(2-6i)
- Evaluate (x^2 + 19)/(2 - x) for x = 3i.
- Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 2-i / 2+i
- Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 1-3i / 1+i
- Simplify each power of i. i^25
- Simplify each power of i. i^29
- Simplify each power of i. i^26
- In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
- In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (1 + i)/(1 + 2i) ...
- Simplify each power of i. i^-14
- Simplify each power of i. 1/i^-11
- Simplify each power of i. 1/i^-12