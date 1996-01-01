Hey, everyone in the previous chapter, we worked with linear expressions, some combination of numbers, variables and operations like two X plus three. Now, if I take that linear expression and I say that it needs to be equal to something, let's say this two X plus three needed to equal five. I now have a linear equation. Now, equations are going to be a really important important part of this course because we're gonna have to solve a bunch of different types of. But don't worry, we're gonna use a lot of the skills that we learned with linear expressions. And I'm gonna walk you through solving these step by step. So like I said a linear expression, if I just take it and add an equal sign, it is now a linear equation. Now it's called a linear equation because it is equal to something. If it's equal to something, it's an equation. Now, when we worked with linear expressions, we would always simplify or evaluate it. For some known value of X, we would be given that X is equal to a particular number like four. And we would simply replace X in our expression with that value and get an answer. Now with linear expressions, we don't know what X needs to be and we're tasked with solving for that unknown value of X, we have no idea what it has to be, but we want to find our value of X that makes our statement true. So for this particular equation, I would want to find a value of X that makes two X plus three equal five. Now, if I were to just guess what this X needed to be, let's say that that's how I wanted to solve it. I might guess that X is equal to zero. And I could check that by saying two times zero plus three, but two times zero is zero. I would just get three, that's not equal to five. So X equals zero wouldn't be my answer here. Then I could go and say X equals one maybe. So if I plug that in two times one plus three, two times one, it's two less that three. This actually does give me five, which is great. But we probably don't want to do that for every linear equation that we're getting because that would honestly just become really annoying. So we're gonna need to use some other skills here in order to solve our linear equations. So you're actually gonna need to use all of the different operations in your toolbox, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division in order to isolate X to get it by itself Now these operations should always be done to both sides of the equation. This is super important and it's gonna be important throughout this course, whatever you do to one side of the equation you have to do to the other. So let's get some practice with isolating X. In this example, we want to identify and perform the operation needed to isolate X by applying it again to both sides. So looking at my first example, I have X plus two equals zero. Now this two is being added to the X. So how do I get rid of it in order to get X by itself? Well, the opposite of adding two would be subtracting two. So to get rid of it, I could subtract two and I need to do that to both sides. So on my left side here, it would cancel and I'm just left with X equals zero minus two, gives me negative two. And I have isolated X. Looking at our second example, I have three, X equals 12. Now here my three isn't being added to the X. It's actually multiplying it. So what operation could I do in order to get rid of that three? That's multiplying my X. Well, the opposite of multiplication is division. So I could go ahead and divide by three on both sides to cancel it out. And again, I'm just left with X equals 12, divided by three, gives me four. So I've isolated X here. Now, you might have noticed that for these, we were doing opposite operations. If ever, I want to get rid of something in order to isolate X, I'm always gonna do the opposite operation of whatever is happening in the equation. So when we saw something being added, the opposite operation to get rid of that was subtraction. And we, when we saw something being multiplied, the opposite operation was division. Now this of course also works the other way. So if I see something being subtracted, I could add it in order to get rid of it. And if I see something being divided, I could always multiply to get rid of it. But for these, we only saw one operation needed in order to isolate X. And you're often going to actually have to do multiple operations in order to solve a linear equation. So let's take a look at that. In this example, I want to solve the equation two times X minus three equals zero. So let's go ahead and take a look at our steps. Our very first step is to distribute our constants. And looking at my equation here, I have this two that needs to get distributed to both the X and the negative three. So if I do that, I get two X and then two times negative three, gives me negative six equals zero. So step one is done. Now step two asks me to combine like terms. So taking a look at my equation, I have two X minus six equals zero. I don't have any like terms here because I just have an X term and I have a constant, I can't combine that any further. So step two is also done. Now, in step three, we want to group terms with X and our constants on opposite sides. Now it doesn't matter which side I put my X terms and which side I put my constant on as long as they're on opposite sides. So let's go ahead and do that. I have two X minus six equals zero. So I wanna pull this six over to get it on the opposite side. So in order to do that, I need to do my opposite operation here, which is gonna be adding six to both sides, it will then cancel there. And I'm left with two X equals zero plus six gives me six. So step three is done. Now, step four is to isolate X. You might also hear this called sol for X. So let's go ahead and isolate X, I have my two multiplying my X here. So that means to get rid of that two, I need to divide. So if I divide both sides by two, my two will cancel here. I am left with X equals six, divided by two, gives me three. And this is actually the answer. So I'm done with step four and three. My solution here or my answer here is called the solution or the root of the equation. You might hear it called either an answer a solution or a root. Any of these are referring to the same thing. So we actually do have one more step here. Step number five. And that is to check our solution by replacing X in our original equation. So I'm gonna take my original equation, two X minus three equals zero and make sure that I found the value of X that makes that true. So I take two, the value I got for X was three minus three equals zero. Now this then gives me 23 minus three is zero equals zero. And we know that anything times zero is zero. So I am left with zero equals zero, which is definitely a true statement. So I've completed solving this linear equation. That's all for this one guys. Thanks for watching.

